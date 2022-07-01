Berry Bros. & Rudd aims to uncork recycling potential

Britain's oldest fine wine merchant is to launch a new cork recycling scheme, as part of its "ambitious but essential" journey to become net zero carbon by 2030.

Berry Bros. & Rudd announced yesterday that customers looking to reduce their environmental impact would be able to return any leftover wine corks to its stores through the scheme. Collected corks would then be sent back in bulk to Portugal to be recycled or reused on the same journey in which the wine is collected, so as "to reduce unnecessary travel".

The company also announced it is introducing its first foil capsule-free Provence Rosé, with the new packaging launched to coincide with the traditional summer spike in sales of rosé wines. It also confirmed it would be looking to extend the range of wines available capsule-free in the coming months.

"Our aim is to help our customers drink better both now and in years to come," siad Lizzy Rudd, chair at Berry Bros. & Rudd. "The most important way we can do this is by helping to protect our planet, so along with our producers and partners, we are on a mission to be more sustainable in all we do. Increasing our range of capsule-free wine and making it easier for our customers to recycle their corks are just two admittedly small, but nonetheless important, steps along that journey."

The wine merchants pointed to a study by consultancy giant PwC showing that corks are the most environmentally friendly form of wine closure, which calculated that they are more than 20 times lowe impact than screw caps. Each stopper can capture 288g of carbon, and cork is farmed regeneratively, in a way which protects fragile ecosystems and supports skilled local workers, the study noted. However, recycling used corks promises to reduce environmental and land use impacts still further.

Berry Bros. & Rudd said foil capsules still had "a role to play" for wines destined for longer-term storage, as they offer a degree of protection to the wine and the cork as both age. But for wines such as rosés that tend to be consumed relatively quickly, such capsules are not strictly necessary.

"Offering a bottle without a capsule removes unnecessary packaging and the waste that comes from that," the company said. "It also reduces CO2 emissions, as even if the winemakers use a recycled material, it still has to be industrially made, whereas virgin capsules rely on environmentally damaging mining processes to produce aluminium or tin for the capsule."