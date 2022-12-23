Octopus Energy invests in Spanish renewables developer FFNEV

Octopus Energy's renewables generation arm has expanded its interests in Spain, yesterday announcing an undisclosed level of investment in green energy developer FF New Energy Ventures (FFNEV) as part of plans to expand its presence in Iberia.

The Octopus Energy Development Partnership (OEDP) fund investment in the Spanish firm is aimed at scaling up renewables development activity in Spain and Portugal, in addition to accelerating expansion into further European countries and Latin America in future, the UK energy giant said.

As such, the investment both expands Octopus' existing presence in Spain, where the firm launched an energy retail business last year, and marks its first entry into Portugal's renewable energy market.

FFNEV currently boasts 2.1GW of renewable energy projects in its pipeline, while it has target to deploy 5GW of floating offshore wind power capacity. Following yesterday's investment, the company is also now targeting 1.6GW of new solar and energy storage sites by 2030.

Achieving these renewables capacity goals could provide enough power for almost one million homes, helping to avoid 945,000 tonnes of emissions compared to fossil fuel energy sources, according to Octopus Energy Generation.

"Now more than ever before, we need to build more green power to help reduce gas reliance and bring down energy bills," said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, which now manages assets worth more than £5bn. "Investments like this deal with FFNEV will help make a difference quickly. This latest news is only the beginning for us - as we've got big plans in this part of Europe."

Spain is one of Europe's most active solar markets, with 15GW of existing solar capacity in the country. The government has set a target to increase the renewable electricity generation share to 74 per cent by 2030 through 160GW of capacity, rising to 100 per cent by 2050.

The €220m OEDP fund, which is managed by Octopus Energy Generation, was launched in September to invest in early stage green energy generation projects. In addition to FFNEV, the fund has also in recent months invested in UK renewables developer Exagen to build battery storage capacity, and Italy's Nexta to scale up 1.1GW of renewables capacity.

"We founded and started FFNEV in 2018 and have been busy developing a top-quality pipeline in Iberia, driven by our successful, recognised and experienced team," said FFNEV's chairman Vicente Lopez-Ibor Mayor. "We're delighted to be building on our long-standing relationship with Octopus and have no doubt this latest backing will accelerate FFNEV's growth in Iberia and abroad."