Giant test-rig promises to unleash new era of wave energy development

The world's largest wave energy test-rig has been installed in Stockholm, bringing the prospect of "full scale" wave power generation a step closer.

The 45-tonne moving mass system has been installed at CorPower's base site in Sweden following an intense two-year project involving tests in France and Portugal, as well as sea trials in the Orkney Islands.

Measuring 40 metres in length and nine metres in width, the system will support CorPower's HiWave-5 demonstration project, including the deployment of the firm's first full-scale Wave Energy Converter (WEC) off the coast of Portugal, later this year.

The design, build, and accreditation of the test-rig has been supported by key supplier ABB and accrediting body DNV.

CorPower's Stockholm facility is capable of simulating ocean wave conditions anywhere in the world. The commercial-scale WEC - which is nine metres in diameter with a 300KW power rating - will now spend around four months on the test-rig, which can deliver 7.2MW peaks and generate 80.6kNm torque, with a maximum speed of five metres per second.

CorPower project lead Antoine Boudoin, who has been responsible for delivering the system described it as "one-of-a-kind and purpose built" systems, able to test the overall performance and survivability of CorPower's WECs at full-scale.

"The test-rig catapults us to the next phase, enabling us to perform a broad range of isolated tests, involving individual modules and equipment, before eventually testing the device as a complete integrated system in the ocean," he said. "Dry-rig testing is a highly effective process helping debug, improve, stabilise, fine-tune and optimise WEC systems before offshore operations, which are costly and weather dependent by comparison. As we now progress to full-scale we will continue with our rigorous approach to prove the robustness and durability of CorPower's technology."

For the last decade CorPower has been steadily undergoing a rigorous five-stage product development and verification process for its technology. Following initial small-scale tests in France and Portugal, the company progressed to a half-scale WEC prototype, which underwent dry-rig testing prior to sea trials in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, in partnership with utility firm Iberdrola.

The news comes as British ministers this week visited the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney to see the developments taking place in ocean energy.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, UK Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change and David Duguid MP, the UK government's Minister for Scotland, journeyed to EMEC's Fall of Warness tidal test site to learn more about the marine energy sector and the UK's potential to develop a world leading industry.

Ministers hope marine energy can contribute to the UK's green recovery and the government's target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Trevelyan and Duguid were met by Neil Kermode, EMEC's managing director, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Marine Energy, Richard Graham MP, as well as various UK Marine Energy Council (MEC) members.

The ministers were shown tidal turbines developed by Orbital Marine Power and Magallanes Renovables in action at EMEC's test site. The Scottish-built Orbital O2 turbine was developed with an 80 per cent UK supply chain.

The visit also took in EMEC's hydrogen fuel cell and storage trailers at Kirkwall Pier, where members of EMEC's operations team outlined how the green hydrogen economy is developing in Orkney.

Neil Kermode, managing director of EMEC, said the tour offered ministers "a glimpse into our energy future".

"Orkney is a pathfinder to net zero - a living laboratory with a track record in innovation and a world-leading centre for marine energy," he said. "The flexibility, predictability and resilience offered by wave and tidal energy technologies, combined with positive economic impacts for coastal communities make marine energy an important part of the UK's renewable energy mix.

"More marine energy devices have been tested at EMEC than at any other single site in the world which has prompted considerable investment and job creation in Orkney, Scotland and throughout the UK. With the right support to help these first-of-a-kind technologies reach commercial scale, we could see that impact replicated around UK waters and be exporting to global markets."

Trevelyan said the UK was well placed to benefit from the development of wave energy. "Being an island nation means we are in the best position possible to reap the benefits of our natural, renewable resources to produce clean energy, helping us build back greener from the pandemic and reach our ambitious climate goals," she said.

The marine energy industry is now hoping the UK will set a 1GW target for marine energy technologies in the 2030s. However, the sector has in the past accused the government of failing to supply adequate support to the fledgling industry, warning that without both grant funding and clear route to market developers will struggle to realise the opportunity to emulate the offshore wind industry and slash the cost of marine energy.