Pollution
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
UN draft plan aims to beef up global biodiversity protection
Proposals intended to replace a 2010 framework are set to be discussed by diplomats at a major UN summit in China in October
Environment Agency sounds alarm over spike in pollution and illegal waste
Last year saw a 27 per cent increase in serious pollution incidents and 12 per cent increase in illegal waste sites compared to the previous year, Agency finds
Going, going, gone: UK wildlife population suffering 'worrying declines'
Coalition of wildlife charities concludes key biodiversity metrics are down 13 per cent since the 1970s, with some wildlife populations losing up to a quarter of their number
Climate change most important global issue, say half of Brits
An eight-country poll reveals deep concern about the climate crisis, with large proportions of the population ranking it as the top global issue that needs tackling
Could seagrass save us? WWF launches massive marine restoration scheme
Underwater seagrass habitat captures carbon from the atmosphere 35 times more effectively than rainforests
Toxic chemicals discovered in African eggs gathered from e-waste dumpsite
New research suggests illegal dumpsites in Ghana exposing local populations to toxic chemicals
'Decades of denial': Major report finds New Zealand's environment is in serious trouble
Nation known for its natural beauty is under pressure with extinctions, polluted rivers and blighted lakes
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Microplastic pollution revealed 'absolutely everywhere' by new research
Contamination found across UK lakes and rivers, in US groundwater, along the Yantze river and Spanish coast, and harbouring dangerous bacteria in Singapore
How microplastics salted the Earth: Over 90 per cent of salt brands studied found to contain microplastics
Study sampled a range of salt brands globally and found over 90 per cent contained microplastics
Fashion forward: Stella McCartney opens doors to London's 'purest' shop
Luxury designer's new global flagship store features cutting-edge air filtering technology so shoppers can browse in the cleanest possible air
Environment Agency chief: Penalties for water pollution should be tougher
Environment Agency hints at fresh crackdown on water pollution as new data shows 'far too many serious pollution incidents' recorded last year
'Falling well short': Energy taxes failing to deliver for climate, says OECD
Major new analysis from OECD finds energy taxes around the world are far too low to deliver environmental benefits or deep emissions cuts
Brits sitting on toxic battery mountain
New 'Bring Back Heavy Metal' campaign warns households are hoarding 178 million batteries that should be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner
Serious farm pollution breaches rise in UK - and many go unprosecuted
Environment Agency figures show severe incidents are weekly occurrence as farms struggle with cost of pollution prevention despite subsidies
Global UN treaty on curbing mercury pollution enters into force
The Minimata Convention, which has the backing of 128 countries, commits signatories to a ban on new mercury mines and phasing out use of the metal in products
Seven things we've learnt from the Roadside Air Quality Plan
What does the new air quality plan tell us about the government's clean air and transport strategy going forward?
Air Quality plan hints at budget tax hike for diesels
Autumn Budget likely to see Chancellor Philip Hammond raise tax rates for new diesel vehicles, government plans suggest
Does air pollution action spell diesel's demise?
ClientEarth's Dominic Phinn believes concern over air quality is finally prompting a major shift in the auto business
Report: Electric cars and hydrogen trains crucial for solving "killer air crisis" in UK regions
Investment in cleaner transport technologies is essential for cleaning up air quality in the North of England, claims think tank IPPR North
France slapped with court order to clean up air pollution
Conseil d'État, France's highest legal authority, orders French government to produce a plan to clean up nation's air by March 31 2018
Fine motorists idling outside schools to cut air pollution, say health watchdogs
New official guidance also backs planting trees, supporting cycling and encouraging take-up of electric vehicles to tackle crisis that causes 40,000 early deaths a year
Red light for emissions: Lorry drivers in line for roadside checks
New inspection regime will target lorry drivers and operators attempting to cheat vehicle emissions standards