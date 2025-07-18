'Systemic failure': Serious water company pollution incidents up 60 per cent in England

Environment Agency claims 'consistently poor performance' from England's water firms is driven by years of underinvestment and worsening climate impacts, as reports suggest Ofwat could be abolished
The number of serious water company pollution incidents across England has rocketed 60 per cent, leading the Environment Agency (EA) to slam the "consistently poor performance" demonstrated by all nine...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis