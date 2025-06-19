Government to reinvest £100m from water company fines to clean up rivers, lakes, and seas

Stuart Stone
Local projects to tackle 'record levels' of sewage will directly benefit from fines and penalties levied against water companies

More than £100m in fines and penalties levied against water companies is to be reinvested in projects designed to address "record levels" of sewage pollution, the government has today announced. The...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

More from Stuart Stone

LPFA to invest five per cent of pension holdings in 'climate solutions' by 2030
LPFA to invest five per cent of pension holdings in 'climate solutions' by 2030

Around £400m of investment from the London Pensions Fund Authority earmarked for climate and net zero opportunities in the UK

How the world's biggest banks increased fossil fuel financing to $869bn in 2024
How the world's biggest banks increased fossil fuel financing to $869bn in 2024

In a reversal of recent trends fossil fuel funding from the world's top 65 banks increased $84.8bn in 2024, according to the annual Banking on Climate Chaos report

How Europe's 50 top sustainable companies are growing revenues faster than their peers
How Europe's 50 top sustainable companies are growing revenues faster than their peers

Corporate Knights delivers inaugural ranking of the 50 companies in Europe achieving the strongest performance against environmental, social, and governance indicators

