Ofwat confirms £86m in fines for Anglian and South West Water over sewage failures

Latest enforcement decisions mean regulator has handed down more than £240m in wastewater fines during 2025, following five investigations
Ofwat has confirmed that a combined £86.8m will be paid by Anglian Water and South West Water, after the regulator found the companies had breached legal obligations in operating their wastewater treatment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis