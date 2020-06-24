Plug-in hybrids
Electric vehicles triple market share to hit record high
Latest SMMT figures show market share for battery electric vehicles triples from 1.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent in two months
Centrica ramps up home EV charge point installation offering
British Gas-owner eyes 10 to 15 per cent EV installation market share with new digital service to link drivers with installers
Battery EV sales soar as plug-in hybrids suffer in sluggish car market
Battery electric vehicle sales are only bright spot as UK car market shrinks again, industry figures show
Electric Vehicle Approved: Car dealership accreditation launched to drive EV sales growth
Car dealerships with staff trained to provide buyers with quality advice on EVs to gain government stamp of approval
Plug-in hybrid sales drop more than a third in April
Industry claims sharp fall in plug-in hybrid sales is evidence of 'premature removal' of subsidies
SEAT revs up plans for six new electric and plug-in hybrid models
Company confirms it is to develop a new electric vehicle platform for the VW Group in Spain
In reverse gear? Government confirms cuts to electric vehicle grants
As the CCC calls on the government to strengthen efforts to tackle vehicle emissions, the government announces it is to slash electric vehicle grants by £1,000
EVs and hybrids grab record share of UK car market
UK car market warms up in May, helped by soaring demand for hybrid cars
Could electric vehicles make motorists calmer?
Electric cab developer publishes results of research that suggests driving an EV could help lower stress levels
Plug-in hybrids can already meet the government's proposed 2040 goal - there is no need for loopholes
Ministers should tell the auto industry it has confidence in their R&D efforts - a ban on new hybrids from 2040 is eminently achievable
Reports: Ministers clash over proposed hybrid car ban
Government is said to be considering ensuring 2040 ban on internal combustion engine cars covers plug-in hybrids that travel less than 50 miles on a single charge
'All in': Ford pledges to more than double green car investment
Chairman Bill Ford says auto giant plans to invest $11bn in bringing 24 plug-in hybrids and 16 fully electric vehicles to market by 2022