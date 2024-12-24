Government proposes tweaks to ZEV Mandate and 2030 fossil fuel car phase-out

Government consults on options to allow sale of plug-in hybrid EVs until 2035, and to offer more wriggle room to help manufacturers meet ZEV mandate sales targets
The government is proposing to give carmakers additional wriggle room for meeting electric vehicle (EV) sales targets, and to allow the sale of certain hybrid or plug-in hybrid cars beyond 2030, as it...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.