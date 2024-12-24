Government proposes tweaks to ZEV Mandate and 2030 fossil fuel car phase-out

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government consults on options to allow sale of plug-in hybrid EVs until 2035, and to offer more wriggle room to help manufacturers meet ZEV mandate sales targets

The government is proposing to give carmakers additional wriggle room for meeting electric vehicle (EV) sales targets, and to allow the sale of certain hybrid or plug-in hybrid cars beyond 2030, as it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Poll: Two-thirds of Britons back UK drive to become 'clean energy superpower'

'The transition is unstoppable': Global EV sales projected to reach 10.8 million in 2024

Most read
01

Poll: Two-thirds of Britons back UK drive to become 'clean energy superpower'

23 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Climate change isn't 'woke'

23 December 2024 • 30 min read
03

Government proposes tweaks to ZEV Mandate and 2030 fossil fuel car phase-out

24 December 2024 • 8 min read
04

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: How one small clause is holding back affordable finance for heat pumps

20 December 2024 • 5 min read
05

Thrive Renewables acquires rights for 57MW Scottish Borders onshore wind farm

24 December 2024 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Government proposes tweaks to ZEV Mandate and 2030 fossil fuel car phase-out
Automotive

Government proposes tweaks to ZEV Mandate and 2030 fossil fuel car phase-out

Government consults on options to allow sale of plug-in hybrid EVs until 2035, and to offer more wriggle room to help manufacturers meet ZEV mandate sales targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 December 2024 • 8 min read
'The transition is unstoppable': Global EV sales projected to reach 10.8 million in 2024
Automotive

'The transition is unstoppable': Global EV sales projected to reach 10.8 million in 2024

Latest sales projections from New Automotive come as Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi explore potential merger as sector shifts focus towards EVs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 December 2024 • 4 min read
'Robots aren't cheap': How circularity is driving Jaguar Land Rover's electric shift
Automotive

'Robots aren't cheap': How circularity is driving Jaguar Land Rover's electric shift

Auto giant's sustainable industrial operations director discusses the role of reuse and repair, as the company advances plans to 'radically change' the way it makes cars

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2024 • 13 min read