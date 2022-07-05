'The road ahead looks encouraging': Plug-in cars account for more than a fifth of the market

Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for over a fifth of all new car registrations last month, as zero emission models continued to provide the one bright spot for an otherwise bleak auto market.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) monthly update confirmed that overall new car registrations fell 24.3 per cent year-on-year to 140,958 units, marking the weakest performance for the month since 1996.

However, battery electric vehicles (BEV) again bucked the trend with sales climbing 14.6 per cent year-on-year to 22,737 units.

Sales of plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles both fell by 36.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively. But with sales of petrol and diesel vehicles plummeting by 38.2 per cent and 46.7 per cent, respectively, the market share for zero and low emission models grew significantly.

BEV models accounted for 16.1 per cent of new registrations last month, while PHEV models accounted for a further 5.5 per cent of the market. As such, over a fifth of cars sold last month had a plug, while hybrids accounted for a further 10 per cent of the market.

The market for battery electric cars was almost three times bigger than the market for diesel models.

The SMMT said the market's overall weak performance was largely a result of ongoing challenges in component supply, exacerbated by restrictions in China, which are hampering the industry's ability to fulfil demand.

However, supply chain issues are dogging the EV market, as well as the wider industry, with lengthy wait times for the delivery of zero emission models fuelling hopes that there is further pent-up demand for EVs in the pipeline.

For the year to date, over 115,000 BEV models have been registered, marking a year-on-year increase of 56 per cent and pushing BEVs market share up from 10.7 per cent last year to 16.1 per cent this year.

However, the latest update from the SMMT does indicate that concerns over consumer confidence could be starting to impact the EV market. "Plug-ins account for a record one in five new car registrations year to date, demonstrating manufacturers' commitments to deliver the latest zero emission capable vehicles," the trade body said. "The pace of this growth, however, is decelerating, with registrations up by 26.0 per cent in the first half of 2022, compared with growth of 161.3 per cent during the first half of 2021."

"The semiconductor shortage is stifling the new car market even more than last year's lockdown," said Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT. "Electric vehicle demand continues to be the one bright spot, as more electric cars than ever take to the road, but while this growth is welcome it is not yet enough to offset weak overall volumes, which has huge implications for fleet renewal and our ability to meet overall carbon reduction targets.

"With motorists facing rising fuel costs, however, the switch to an electric car makes ever more sense and the industry is working hard to improve supply and prioritise deliveries of these new technologies given the savings they can afford drivers."

Henry Duff, head of net zero at British Gas, predicted that strong demand for EVs was set to continue. "The accelerated growth of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to dominate the new car market, with more than 115,000 vehicles registered in the first half of the year - putting another feather in the UK's electrification cap," he said. "The road ahead looks encouraging too. According to our latest research, UK businesses are set to adopt more than 160,000 EVs as part of a £13.6bn electrification drive in the next 12 months."