The PHEV 'myth': Are plug-in hybrids delivering as a climate solution?

clock • 9 min read
The PHEV 'myth': Are plug-in hybrids delivering as a climate solution?

Fresh research reveals that PHEVs can emit much more CO2 than their manufacturers claim, prompting calls for subsidy and tax reforms to help nudge drivers towards cleaner EVs

Emission tests on the latest plug-in hybrid models (PHEVs) from BMW, Peugeot, and Renault have found they pollute "significantly more" than claimed on city routes, prompting researchers to brand the technology...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'UK's largest virtual power plant': Octopus Energy claims EV tariff users provide 100MW of flexible power

ExCeL London pledges to make menus at least 50 per cent plant-based

Most read
01

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

07 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

CDP: Only fraction of firms worldwide have credible climate plans in place

08 February 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK confirms record single-year rise in greenhouse gas emissions in 2021

08 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Debating DESNeZ

07 February 2023 • 6 min read
05

'Max Power': New Octopus renewables tariff aims to cut business energy bills by up to 25 per cent

08 February 2023 • 1 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: iStock
Automotive

'UK's largest virtual power plant': Octopus Energy claims EV tariff users provide 100MW of flexible power

Intelligent Octopus tariff launched last year offers electric vehicle drivers cheaper rates to charge their car up overnight at off-peak times

Amber Rolt
clock 09 February 2023 • 2 min read
Nissan's Sunderland car plant is the largest in the UK | Credit: Nissan
Automotive

'The UK is challenging': Nissan warns over future of Sunderland battery plant

Government urged to step up support for Sunderland factory to address risk of production being moved elsewhere

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Gridserve
Automotive

EV charging network operators confirm flurry of new projects

A day after the auto industry warned the EV charger roll out is struggling to keep up with demand, Gridserve, Rolec EV, and MFG all announce new installation plans

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 February 2023 • 4 min read