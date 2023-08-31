'The future is more positive': Electrified models lead surge in UK car production

The increasingly critical role of electric vehicles (EVs) within the UK auto industry was further underlined today, after the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) confirmed that two in every five models produced in July were electrified models.

The trade body's latest production figures show that overall car production surged in July, rising 31.6 per cent to mark the sixth consecutive month of growth as over 76,000 models rolled off factory lines.

The performance was driven in large part by soaring demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which saw combined volumes rising 73.9 per cent year-on-year to 30,180 units.

Since January, UK car makers have now turned out more than 200,000 of electrified vehicles, the SMMT said, with production almost doubling from 116,500 units in the seven months of 2022 to over 200,000 units this year.

"Six months of growth shows that British car production is recovering and, with electrified models increasingly driving volumes, the future is more positive," said Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT.

However, he also warned further investment and policy support was needed to deliver on the government's target of ending the sale of internal combustion engine cars and vans from 2030. "Recent investment announcements have undoubtedly bolstered the sector but global competition remains tough," he said. "If we are to attract further investment and produce the next generation of zero emission models and technologies, we need a coherent strategy that builds on our strengths and supports all aspects of advanced automotive manufacturing."

The government recently confirmed plans for a multi-million pound support package that successfully secured a commitment from Indian giant Tata Motors to locate its next European battery factory in the UK.

However, the industry has repeatedly warned that more investment in the battery supply chain and a faster roll out of EV charging infrastructure is urgently needed to deliver on the government's targets for decarbonising road transport.

The latest production figures from SMMT do not provide separate data on BEVs and PHEVs, and hybrids, but the most recent sales figures for July showed that sales of BEVs outperformed the rest of the market, rising 87.9 per cent year-on-year to account for 16 per cent of all new registrations for the month. The trade body said that the sales surge meant a new battery electric car was registered every 60 seconds during July.

Meanwhile, sales of PHEVs rising 79.1 per cent year-on-year to take an 8.1 per cent share, while hybrid sales rose 19 per cent.

