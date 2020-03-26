Philippines
World's largest carbon producers face landmark human rights case
Filipino government body gives 47 'carbon majors' 45 days to respond to allegations of human rights violations resulting from climate change
Key markets 'most exposed' to natural hazards, study finds
Philippines, China, Japan and Bangladesh are home to 56 of 100 cities deemed most at risk by Verisk Maplecroft
ING Group beefs up green investment portfolio
Bank reveals it loaned nearly €18bn to sustainable projects and companies last year
Philippines cuts ribbon on first utility-scale solar farm
President urges business and governments to end "wait-and-see attitude" and step up investments in clean energy
Countries urged to seize opportunity at Warsaw Climate Summit
COP 19 opens with sobering plea from Philippines' delegation, as NGOs fear coal conference will undermine ambition
COP 19: Filipino diplomat goes on hunger strike to demand climate progress
Philippines climate negotiator, Yeb Sano, calls for real action from Warsaw Summit in wake of devastating super typhoon
Interface rolls out the fishing net carpet
Net-works project with Zoological Society of London aims to turn tonnes of discarded fishing nets into new carpet tiles
Sunlight-powered 'bulbs' made from plastic bottles light up homes
Liter of Light project, launched to combat the rising cost of electricity in the Philippines, aims to provide a million homes with light
Deep Ocean Power reveals Philippines offshore masterplan
Company reveals plans to develop 36 marine and offshore wind projects
Thailand to offer tax break on revenue from carbon credit trades
Move aimed at encouraging companies to invest in CDM projects
Philippines eyes $2.5bn geothermal investment
Volcano-rich nation to award contracts for projects totaling 620MW in capacity