Global Briefing: Philippines announces coal power plant moratorium, as Asia accelerates net zero push
Philippines unveils moratorium on new coal-fired power plants The Filipino government rounded out a busy few weeks for the Asian clean energy transition this week, announcing a moratorium on new coal...
Investor survey signals growing frustration over corporate 'greenwash'
Schroders survey of 650 institutional investors managing $25.9tr worldwide signals surging interest in active company engagement on green issues
Climate Change Committee: UK body tweaks name as it ramps up global focus
UK's independent climate policy advisory body is poised to expand its international outreach efforts ahead of next year's crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
BloombergNEF: Energy emissions have peaked, but world remains on track for 3.3C temperature rise
Achieving 'well under' 2C degree by mid-century is possible, analysts claim, but it will require up to $130tr of investment in clean energy and green hydrogen