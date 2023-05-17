'Riddled with abuse': Researchers warn of human rights violations in battery supply chains

Car makers are indirectly implicated in human rights abuses in battery supply chains in Indonesia and the Philippines, a new report has alleged.

Research published yesterday by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre has attempted to trace the links between mines and processing sites where human rights abuses are alleged to have taken place and the multinational companies that purchase batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), including Tesla and Toyota.

The first case study included in the research covers the Rio Tuba nickel mining operation in Philippines, which the Resource Centre notes has be found to have" direct negative effects on the health and welfare of local communities". Local groups raised concerns over the lack of free, prior, and informed consent of local communities and Indigenous Communities around the projects, loss of food security, and destruction of surrounding rainforests.

Nickel ore extracted in the mine is supplied to Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining, which sells battery materials to Panasonic Corporation, which in turns manufactures EV batteries for Tesla and Toyota, the report alleges.

The report also focuses on two nickel processing sites in Indonesia, which supplies Chinese firms Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (ZHC) and CNGR Advanced Materials, which in turn have purchasing contracts in place with EV companies, including Ford, Tesla, Hyundai and Volkswagen.

The report notes that the ZHC's operation has allegedly indirectly impacted the lives, health, and environment of locals, with residents of a local fishing village often complaining of respiratory problems, while their livelihood has become increasingly constrained.

ZHC's sites have also been linked to several instances of water pollution, the alleged taking of agricultural land and Indigenous land, and the criminalisation of activists and Indigenous Peoples.

Nickel is used in a wide range of electronic technologies, all of which can arguably be linked to supply chain impacts. However, some campaigners have warned that soaring global demand for EVs in the coming years could further exacerbate existing environmental and human rights impacts in mineral supply chains unless action is taken to improve supply chain management.

Pochoy Labog, southeast Asia researcher at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, said the research had revealed "the extent to which the extraction of nickel, one of the essential components of electric vehicles, is riddled with abuses."

"But the opacity of these supply chains makes it difficult to identify, understand and remediate these abuses," she added. "Without supply chain transparency, battery manufacturers, end-user companies and investors can get away with not addressing these risks. The positive momentum towards electric vehicles risks being derailed by these unaddressed abuses, which have been known to delay projects and bring about unexpected costs.

"The human rights abuses in electric vehicle supply chains needs to be urgently interrogated and mitigated if a just transition to renewable energy is to be achieved - and supply chain transparency and accountability must be at the heart of this.

The companies mentioned in the report did not respond to BusinessGreen's request for comment on the report's allegations.

However, in a response to the Resource Centre Panasonic stated that the company strives to conduct its business with suppliers in a way that fulfils its social responsibility in areas such as human rights and responsible employment, occupational health and safety, environmental conservation and information security.

Toyota, Tesla, and Rio Tuba mining company parent company Nickel Asia did not respond to the Resource centre's contention that their nickel supply chains were linked to human rights and environmental violations in the Philippines.

In response to previous allegations focused on Indonesian nickel supply chains, Volkwagen said it was concerned by the "report by Nikkei Asia on nickel sourcing in Indonesia published 19 October 2022 which we take very seriously". It further stated "the joint venture project of Volkswagen quoted in the Nikkei Asia article is subject to ongoing negotiation and not approved yet. Prior to any engagement Volkswagen will make sure that our values are upheld and that our global sustainability and compliance standards are fulfilled."

In futher responses to the campaign group, Mercedes Benz, said it did not intend to source nickel directly from Indonesia, and BMW said it does not have any direct supply relationships or cooperations with nickel suppliers in Indonesia.

Tesla did not respond to a the Resource Centre request for comment.

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre has stressed the need for enhanced government regulation to tackle supply chain risks, as well as robust human rights due diligence and engagement by mining companies, EV companies, and their investors.

The report also sets out a string of recommendations for EV companies to ensure their supply chains do not harm local communities. It calls on car firms to implement human rights due diligence processes throughout the business cycle that is built on worker and community engagement that is safe and inclusive.

It has also called on firms to respect and publicly report on implementation of principles of free, prior and informed consent that should ensure community consent is obtained prior to taking investment and operational decisions, and ensure communities and workers are well-advised of these processes and that they are accessible, culturally appropriate, safe and effective.

