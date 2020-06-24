Patricia Espinosa
COP25: Chile cancels UN climate summit amid wave of civil unrest
Crucial international climate negotiations left hanging in the balance after Chile's President announces country will no longer host December summit
Espinosa: Urgent action needed to avoid 'catastrophic' climate change
As UN climate negotiators gather in Bangkok, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa calls on governments to urgently step up efforts to meet Paris Agreement goals
'We can't manage what we don't measure': Companies urged to disclose climate impact
California Governor Jerry Brown leads chorus of voices calling for universal reporting system for climate risk
Green economy rallies behind International Women's Day
Key green business figures call for greater women's representation across the sector, as RenewableUK sets minimum quota for female speakers at its events
UN urges business input into Paris Agreement through new 'Talanoa Dialogue' site
Recommendations sought from businesses, investors, NGOs and policymakers to help world meet Paris Agreement climate change objectives
Patricia Espinosa opens COP23: 'Never before have we met with a greater sense of urgency'
UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for a 'very successful' international climate summit at opening ceremony in Bonn