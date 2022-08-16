'A proven manager and leader from a small island state': Grenada's Simon Stiell appointed UN climate chief

The UN has appointed Grenada's former environment minister Simon Stiell to lead its climate change body - the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - it confirmed yesterday.

Stiell, a vocal advocate in past UN climate negotiations for policy and finance to protect small island nations such as Grenada from worsening global warming impacts, is set to replace outgoing UNFCCC executive secretary Patricia Espinosa, who stepped down last month after completing her second three year-term in the role.

UNFCCC confirmed on Monday evening that Stiell's appointment, which was ultimately decided by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, had been endorsed by its bureau.

The appointment of a leading figure from a small island state that faces huge threats from rising sea levels and worsening storms as the UN's leading climate diplomat could prove significant in Paris Agreement negotiations over the next three crucial years.

Stiell will now face the challenging task of steering negotiations at the upcoming COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt this November, where ramping up flows of climate finance from richer nations to nations more vulnerable to climate impacts is set to be a major bone of contention once again.

The summit will also take place against a difficult backdrop of soaring global fossil fuel prices, rising food and living costs, global food shortages, economic headwinds and worsening geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia and China that is likely to further open up fissures and distractions during the crunch talks. And with just eight years to go countries have to meet their national 2030 climate goals in support of the Paris Agreement, the pressure is on to ensure all parties step up to the plate with more ambitious decarbonisation plans ahead of the summit.

Stiell has recent experience in this regard, however. During last year's UN climate summit in Glasgow, COP26 President Alok Sharma teamed up Stiell with Danish environment minister Dan Jørgenson to lead consultations on how countries could reduce their emissions faster this decade.

Throughout 2021, moreover, Stiell was chair of the High Ambition Coalition, the influential group of rich and climate vulnerable nations that lobbies for greater climate action at UN talks.

Stiell is understood to have been selected from a shortlist of three candidates, pipping Sharma and Espinosa's current deputy Ovais Sarmad to the post, Climate Home News reported last week.

Sharma congratulated Stiell on the appointment, stating that the Grenadian would "do a great job".

Many congratulations to @simonstiell on his appointment as @UNFCCC Executive Secretary



I have worked closely with Simon over the past couple of years and know he will do a great job!



Huge thank you also to @PEspinosaC for her superb work in the role https://t.co/2jSdhEPwKi — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) August 15, 2022

Inger Anderson, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, described Stiell as "a skilled politician, experienced climate minister and negotiator" who could "build bridges across constituencies".

Big congrats to @simonstiell on his appointment to head @UNFCCC. Simon is a skilled politician, an experienced climate minister & negotiator. He can build bridges across constituencies. We @UNEP are delighted & look forward to continued strong collaboration. #ForPlanetForPeople https://t.co/BJhKAqzYuQ — Inger Andersen (@andersen_inger) August 15, 2022

And Rachel Kyte, a veteran of the UN climate process, also welcomed the announcement, stating on Twitter that Stiell's experience made him the right fit for the role.

Congratulations @simonstiell - @UNFCCC = big job at a critical moment - who better to keep global negotiations and collaboration for urgent climate action and justice on track and honest than a proven manager/leader from a small island state. Kudos. #SIDSmatter #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/VnF5t0sBW0 — Rachel Kyte (@rkyte365) August 15, 2022

