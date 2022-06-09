Reports: Alok Sharma in running for UN Climate Chief post

Guardian reports COP26 President has been approached to throw his hat into the ring to replace outgoing UNFCCC executive secretary Patricia Espinosa
COP26 President Alok Sharma could replace Patricia Espinosa as the UN's top climate change official, after reports emerged that the former Business Secretary had been approached to sound out his interest...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial