Reports: Alok Sharma in running for UN Climate Chief post

James Murray
Credit: COP26
Credit: COP26

Guardian reports COP26 President has been approached to throw his hat into the ring to replace outgoing UNFCCC executive secretary Patricia Espinosa

COP26 President Alok Sharma could replace Patricia Espinosa as the UN's top climate change official, after reports emerged that the former Business Secretary had been approached to sound out his interest...

James Murray
James Murray

Brooklyn startup addresses gun violence with climate jobs

The ranting critics of sustainability may have a point

We need to protect climate diplomacy from discursive statecraft
We need to protect climate diplomacy from discursive statecraft

The UK must use its influence to ensure the drive to net zero also catalyses progress towards national security goals, argues the Council of Geostrategy's Will Young

William Young, Council on Geostrategy
clock 10 June 2022 • 4 min read
The National Audit Office HQ, in Pimlico, London | Credit: iStock
'Inconsistent': National Audit Office warns public sector emissions reporting is a mess

Lack of central leadership or clear standards for how departments should report their emissions could hamper public sector's drive to net zero, report warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 June 2022 • 4 min read
Plant-based potential: Report warns UK risks missing out on alternative protein boom
Plant-based potential: Report warns UK risks missing out on alternative protein boom

Social Market Foundation warns lack of action from government could see UK lose out to international competitors as demand for alternative meats accelerates

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 June 2022 • 4 min read