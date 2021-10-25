Final preparations for the COP26 Climate Summit are now well underway, with the UK hoping a flurry of announcements in the run up to the start of the Glasgow Summit can ensure the fortnight of negotiations it is hosting get off to a positive start.

Today a group of the world's richest nations will unveil proposals to ramp up levels of climate funding over the next five years, in the latest bid to ensure the goal of mobilising at least $100bn a year of climate finance for developing countries from 2020 is met.

The UK hosts of the Summit are to present the new plan alongside Ministers from Germany and Canada, who were tasked with leading efforts to ensure the $100bn target is delivered.

The $100bn a year target, which was first agreed back in 2009, has been a totemic issue at the long-running UN climate talks for much of the past decade. Poorer nations have routinely accused richer countries of failing to ramp up levels of funding to meet the target, arguing that the countries that have contributed the least to worsening climate impacts are now facing the most severe climate-related threats.

Developing countries have consistently warned that they are willing to block other aspects of the talks unless the climate funding pledges are honoured, while also arguing that it is difficult to trust countries' decarbonisation pledges if they refuse to make good on their funding commitments.

The most recent analysis from the OECD concluded that in 2019, the latest year for which data is available, only around $80bn was provided by richer nations.

Reports suggested the new package of funding is expected to meet the $100bn target, but potentially by taking an average of the level of annual funding provided throughout the period from 2020 to 2025. The uptick in funding is also expected to increase the focus on financing climate resilience measures.

It remains unclear how the group has resolved reported disagreements with the US over plans to make up shortfalls in previous donations with higher levels of funding in future years.

It also remains to be seen whether the various groups of emerging and developing nations welcome the new funding pledges as being in line with the targets agreed back in 2009 or continue to accuse industrialised nations of failing to provide sufficient financial support.

COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma suggested meeting the $100bn target would represent a major step forward for the talks. "Developed countries must deliver on the $100bn a year promised to developing nations," he said. "This is a totemic figure, a matter of trust, and trust is a hard-won and fragile commodity in climate negotiations."

However, there are also widespread concerns that the pledges could be overshadowed by the British government's controversial decision to cut Overseas Development Aid (ODA) from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of GDP - a move that could be further exacerbated by this week's Budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Guardian revealed this month that Sunak was considering classifying funding created by the International Monetary Fund in response to the Covid pandemic as ODA spending, potentially leading to further on-the-ground cuts.

The UK government has repeatedly insisted its £11.6bn five year climate funding package is protected from the ODA cuts, but critics have countered that the decision to ringfence climate projects simply means steeper cuts will be required elsewhere to the UK's development spending.

Elsewhere, calls for governments to come to Glasgow with new net zero targets and strategies secured another victory, as Saudi Arabia became the latest major emitter to announce a net zero goal.

The Gulf state and oil exporting giant announced over the weekend that it would aim to deliver net zero emission by 2060, matching the decarbonisation date announced by China last year and Russia earlier this month.

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the opening of the state's first Saudi Green Initiative Forum, with the government unveiling plans to plant 450 million trees by 2030 and ramp up investment in clean technologies.

The new target drew a mixed response, with some commentators welcoming further evidence that net zero targets are now being adopted by the most carbon intensive economies and others decrying a lack of detail around how the Kingdom intends to meet the new goal.

Sharma said he welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement that it will reach net zero by 2060 and expressed hopes that the "landmark announcement… will galvanise ambition from others ahead of COP26". He also said he was looking forward to "the detail of Saudi Arabia's revised NDC and working together to keep 1.5C in reach".

In addition, hopes that China could submit an ambitious new national action plan - or NDC in the UN jargon - received a boost with state news agency Xinhua reporting that the government is to set a new target to reduce fossil fuel use to below 20 per cent of its energy mix by 2060.

A cabinet document released yesterday set out a raft of new decarbonisation targets for the energy sector, including plans for non-fossil fuel consumption to reach a quarter of total energy use by 2030, contributing to a 65 per cent cut in the carbon intensity of the economy compared to 2005 levels. The guidelines also reiterated a previous target to cut carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18 per cent against 2005 levels by 2025.

The update will fuel hopes that China's long-awaited NDC will mark a significant increase in ambition from the world's largest emitter and serve to damp down fears that the government is planning to ramp up investment in coal infrastructure to drive the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest developments came as UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa issued a stark warning as to what was at stake at the COP26 Climate Summit. "We're really talking about preserving the stability of countries, preserving the institutions that we have built over so many years, preserving the best goals that our countries have put together," she said in an interview with the Observer this weekend. "The catastrophic scenario would indicate that we would have massive flows of displaced people… It would mean less food, so probably a crisis in food security. It would leave a lot more people vulnerable to terrible situations, terrorist groups and violent groups. It would mean a lot of sources of instability."

She also hinted that resolving the question of when countries should next update their national climate action plans is likely to be a top priority for the Summit.

Under the Paris Agreement countries are meant to submit a new NDC every five years, but the 2020 deadline for finalising the first wave of updates since the Paris Summit in 2015 was deferred by a year due to the Covid pandemic. As such, there is uncertainty over whether the next round of submissions should come in 2025 or 2026, while some countries are arguing that countries with inadequate plans should resubmit them sooner still.

Espinosa signalled that she would like to see a tighter timetable for countries to submit strengthened plans.

"It is probably not the most attractive idea to government representatives - when you have finished the plan, come back and tell all those involved, 'OK, now you have to continue revising your plan'," she told the newspaper. "But this is the biggest challenge humanity is facing, so we really don't have an option. And we know that situations change, technologies change, processes change, so there's always room for improvement."

Finally, the hosts of the Summit this weekend provided further details about the menu delegates will enjoy in Glasgow, stressing that sustainability has been a key factor in sourcing decisions.

The organisers said 80 per cent of food to be served at conference will be seasonal and sourced from Scotland, while overall 95 per cent of the food will be from the UK.

Ingredients will be replicated across the conference's menus to ensure produce can be repurposed for other meals, if necessary, to avoid food waste, while the cups used to serve drinks at COP26 sites will be reusable, potentially saving up to 250,000 single use cups.

"There will be a tremendous amount of work to be done at COP26, with many hours of negotiations and long days, so the choice of food that we serve our visiting delegations, staff and all our volunteers, is very important," Sharma said. "It is exciting to see such innovation in the menus that will be on offer and to understand the thought and effort that has gone into making dishes both healthy, sustainable and suitable for different diets and requirements.

"We very much look forward to giving our international visitors a flavour of the wide-ranging cuisine the UK has to offer."

Kevin Watson, business director at SEC Food, said the venue hoped to provide a template for other events to follow. "We hope our sustainable food strategy will shape menus of the future as we all work to protect our planet," he said. "As well as providing great tasting and nutritious food, our menus are focused on local and seasonal sourcing, with a plant-forward approach. We have been delighted to showcase and work with so many local Scottish suppliers and our teams are looking forward to supporting the event."