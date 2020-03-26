Ovo Energy
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
OVO secures approval for £500m SSE Energy Services deal
CMA approval paves way for transaction to complete next month, creating a major new energy player with almost five million customers that has pledged to go net zero emissions
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
OVO snaps up stake in Renewable Exchange
OVO announces it has acquired a minority stake in Power Purchase Agreement specialist Renewables Exchange
Ovo's Kaluza partners with Powervault to offer smart storage service
Pair will integrate Powervault's domestic battery with Kaluza's intelligent energy platform to offer customers smarter ways to power their homes
Energy supplier Bulb readies 'Carbon Calculator' tool to help slash customers' CO2
EXCLUSIVE: Energy supplier announces Carbon Calculator tool aimed at helping customers measure, reduce and offset emissions from their homes
Inside OVO's plan to help shift human history
OVO's Stephen Fitzpatrick wants to deliver the 'energy company of choice' for those who want to go zero carbon - but he also has even bigger ambitions
OVO unveils vision to become 'energy company of choice' for those who want to go zero carbon
Fast-expanding energy company announces new science-based emissions targets and launches new customer clean tech service
'A significant moment': OVO agrees to acquire SSE Energy Services in £500m deal
SSE says proposed sale supports its plans to focus on low carbon infrastructure, as OVO looks to beef up presence in a retail market that is being reshaped by clean technologies
OVO Energy powers up sustainable marketing strategy
Company promises to prioritise digital marketing, carbon offset any print-based messaging, and end all door drop marketing
Ovo boss commits £1m to carbon price campaign
ZeroC campaign calls on Prime Minister to introduce a 'carbon charge' to help UK achieve net zero emissions
OVO teams up with electrical heating giant Glen Dimplex
Energy company kicks off new hardware push with new intelligent heating partnership
Green energy boost: Mitsubishi snaps up 20 per cent stake in OVO
UK-based energy firm says investment will help drive international expansion and support EV and energy storage plans
Ovo assigned failed Spark Energy's customer base
Energy regulator Ofgem appoints Ovo to take over Spark Energy's 290,000 customers following its collapse last week
OVO targets European expansion with 4hundred investment
UK firm hails investment in German green energy specialist as 'first phase' of European growth plans
Electric flying taxi? Vertical Aerospace completes maiden test flight over Cotswolds
Bristol-based developer founded by OVO Energy CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick aims to begin offering intercity air taxi services as early as 2022
Report: Flexible household energy technology to save UK £6.9bn a year
Study from Imperial College London and OVO Energy argues new smart home technologies could slash the cost of decarbonisation
Minister hails emergence of smart meter-enabled tariffs
Claire Perry praises OVO Energy work to develop Vehicle to Grid technology
Taking on the Big Six: OVO Energy's Stephen Fitzpatrick on disrupting the energy sector
Entrepreneur's energy firm is now one of biggest challengers to the Big Six in the UK, so where does he see the industry heading next?
Incentivise grid flexibility to drive deep decarbonisation, UK energy firms urge
Open letter to Claire Perry calls for incentives to unlock flexibility services and drive better utilisation of the power grid
'We need a solution': Why OVO is banking on home batteries, EVs and smart appliances
Energy firm's suite of products launched this week signposts a UK power, heat and transport system based around managing demand rather than boosting supply
OVO unveils home V2G electric vehicle charger and battery storage units
Utility launches suite of domestic energy products to boost home energy flexibility
Could V2G technology turbo-charge the faltering electric vehicle market?
New survey suggests interest in electric vehicles could surge when people realise they can make money from their plug-in cars