OVO launches 'all-in-one' app to combine public and home EV charging

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: OVO
Image:

Credit: OVO

Energy firm launches new app, as study finds eight-in-10 EV drivers say public charging needs to be more user friendly

Energy giant OVO has rolled out what it claims is the UK's first app to be compatible with both thousands of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers and smart home charge points. The new OVO Charge app...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Nick Hill: 'We need urgent optimism if we are to repair our planet'

'Second Chance Deal Days': Unboxing Amazon's first circular sales event

More on Automotive

'Turning point': Sherbet raises £40m to expand electric black taxi fleet
Automotive

'Turning point': Sherbet raises £40m to expand electric black taxi fleet

Funding from Hoplon Investment Partners said to be largest-ever investment in London taxi industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 September 2025 • 2 min read
'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share
Automotive

'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share

Industry confirms demand for electric vehicles rose 14 per cent year-on-year in August, once again providing the main bright spot for the UK's auto market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2025 • 4 min read
Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Seven more electric models added to list of cars eligible for government grants, as discounts confirmed for more than 30 EVs inside seven weeks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 September 2025 • 3 min read