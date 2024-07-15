OVO beefs up green rewards scheme with free solar panel offer

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: OVO
Image:

Credit: OVO

Energy giant announces expansion of Beyond reward scheme for household customers to encourage uptake of home battery and solar tech

OVO Energy is stepping up its offer to households looking to generate their own electricity using rooftop solar panels, today announcing an expansion of its reward programme enabling customers to accrue...

When it comes to circularity, the fashion industry can learn from tech pioneers

Net zero is a moral imperative - government and industry need to get to work

