Study: EV drivers could save more than £168m in charging costs through smart tariffs

Just over a quarter of the UK's EV drivers continue to charge during peak hours, adding hundreds of pounds a year to their energy bills
UK electric vehicle (EV) drivers are collectively missing out on potential savings of over £168m by not charging using smart tariffs that can help to slash their energy bills. That is according to new...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis