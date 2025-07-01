'A transition plan is a great way to organise your thinking': Inside OVO's first Climate Transition Plan

OVO's head of sustainability reflects on how the creation of its landmark Climate Transition Plan proved a 'natural evolution' of existing frameworks
The year 2050 may feel a long way off, but the start of the current calendar year marked the point at which mid-century - and its raft of legally binding net zero targets - became closer in proximity to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis