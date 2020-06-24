ovo
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
Inside Ovo's plans for a zero-carbon energy grid
Group CTO Ed Conolly explains the role of data infrastructure in meeting the demand for clean energy
Ovo plugs into crypto craze with stake in blockchain firm Electron
Energy supplier takes minority stake in Electron to build vision of 'flexible and zero-carbon energy system'
OVO teams up with electrical heating giant Glen Dimplex
Energy company kicks off new hardware push with new intelligent heating partnership
'We need a solution': Why OVO is banking on home batteries, EVs and smart appliances
Energy firm's suite of products launched this week signposts a UK power, heat and transport system based around managing demand rather than boosting supply
Nissan expands E.ON tie-up to drive V2G and storage services
Partnership expands work already underway in Denmark, with plans to scale up vehicle-to-grid services, clean energy generation and storage solutions
Ovo Energy teams up with Kensington & Chelsea and Ubitricity to roll out EV-charging lamp posts
New agreement will see 50 extra electric vehicle chargers installed in lamp posts across the London borough
Nissan and OVO Energy: How EVs are blurring lines between car and energy firms
With battery electric transport seen as a solution to balancing the grid, does collaboration between the Japanese auto giant and the UK utility provide a sign of things to come?