OVO unveils new venture to invest in upgrading UK's ageing onshore wind farms

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

OVO Renewables aims to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in repowering onshore wind turbines approaching the end of their operating lifespan

OVO is set to move into the power generation market for the first time, under plans announced today to launch a new division to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in repowering Britain's ageing onshore...

