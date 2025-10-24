Study: Smart heat pump trial sees homes slash electricity use by a third

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: OVO
Image:

Credit: OVO

EXCLUSIVE: OVO and Nesta trial of 58 London homes fitted with smart, automated heat pumps achieves significant reduction in electricity use and energy bills

Households with smart, automated heat pumps and flexible 'time of use' tariffs can save significantly on their energy bills by shifting heating use to periods during the day when there is lower demand...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Scottish MPs warn clean energy jobs not being created fast enough to compensate for North Sea decline

MPs warn government's airport expansion drive puts net zero in 'serious jeopardy'

More on Energy

Study: Smart heat pump trial sees homes slash electricity use by a third
Energy

Study: Smart heat pump trial sees homes slash electricity use by a third

EXCLUSIVE: OVO and Nesta trial of 58 London homes fitted with smart, automated heat pumps achieves significant reduction in electricity use and energy bills

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 October 2025 • 3 min read
How the government can maximise benefits for UK communities through the Local Power Plan
Energy

How the government can maximise benefits for UK communities through the Local Power Plan

Partner Insight: Ahead of the publication of the Local Power Plan, Stew Horne - group head of sector intelligence & external affairs at the Energy Saving Trust - sets out how the government can ensure communities across the UK reap the benefits of clean...

Stew Horne, Energy Saving Trust
clock 23 October 2025 • 6 min read
Fatih Birol: Age of electricity is here, but dark geopolitical shadow looms over energy sector
Energy

Fatih Birol: Age of electricity is here, but dark geopolitical shadow looms over energy sector

IEA executive director reflects on the emergence of electricity as the world's 'dominant energy source', even as the consensus on climate action comes under fire

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 October 2025 • 4 min read