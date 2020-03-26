Orsted
Renewable pivots pay off as Ørsted and Neste top global sustainability rankings
Nordic firms again dominated the top spots in Corporate Knights' 16th annual list of the world's most sustainable corporations, unveiled at Davos this morning
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
SDG13: How to align profit with the planet
From Ørsted to IKEA, here's what you can learn from the companies at the vanguard of action on SDG13
'New normal': Energy giants step up pursuit of cleaner fuels
ScottishPower branches out into solar, Orsted to dip its toes into hydrogen, Iberdrola ditches coal
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
UN Climate Action Summit: Quotes of the Day
The best soundbites from politicians, activists and business leaders in New York
Orsted promises to electrify fleet and cut supply chain emissions in half
Wind giant extends decarbonisation strategy into its supply chain, promising to ensure indirect emissions fall by 50 per cent by 2032
Giant New Jersey offshore wind award to kickstart US market
Winning bid was submitted by Danish power firm Ørsted, beating competition from EDF, Shell, and Equinor
Ørsted launches green gas offer
Ørsted to sell biogas and a carbon-neutral gas to business customers
Offshore Wind Sector Deal: 'Green collar jobs' set to more than triple by 2030
Government to announce new goal to drastically expand offshore wind employment and ensure at least a third of new jobs are taken by women
Ørsted strikes UK's first offshore wind PPA deal with Northumbrian Water
Water supplier to buy 100MW per year of power produced by Ørsted's Race Bank offshore wind farm
Green Lunch with... Ørsted's Matthew Wright
The UK boss of the renewable energy giant helps BusinessGreen celebrate Veganuary at high-end vegetarian restaurant Vanilla Black
Christmas news roundup: The key stories you may have missed
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key green economy stories from over the festive period
'Politics still matter': As ministers arrive at COP24, business ramps up call to action
Talks are entering the final straight, and businesses are demanding an ambitious rulebook to help guide their green investments
Ørsted offshore wind earnings up 32 per cent
Danish energy giant sees surge in earnings from offshore wind, driving interim profits up 14 per cent
Future Jobs: Meet the people behind the UK's world-leading offshore wind industry
VIDEO: 250 staff at Ørsted's Grimsby site work day in, day out to maintain and operate hundreds of offshore wind turbines off the UK coast
Ørsted makes play for US market with plan to buy Deepwater Wind
Danish energy giant set to spend $510m on US rival in bid to expand its North American business
Orsted eyes £4.46bn windfall from Hornsea 1 offshore project wind deal
Danish developer agrees to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.2GW project to US-based investor Global Infrastructure Partners
Walney Extension: World's largest wind farm opens off Cumbrian coast
Orsted project to power 590,000 homes, but will lose its crown as world's biggest wind farm in 2020 to the giant Hornsea Project One
Ørsted's Matthew Wright: 'All renewables are potential growth areas for our company'
Ørsted's UK managing director Matthew Wright discusses wind droughts, waste-to-energy, international expansion, and the company's Brexit contingency plans
'Strong growth platform': Ørsted snaps up Lincoln Clean Energy for US onshore wind push
Danish clean energy giant agrees deal that values leading US developer at $580m
Survey: UK consumers prefer products from firms powered by renewables
Ørsted commissioned survey indicates strong commercial incentive for retailers and manufacturers to source their power from renewables
Ørsted breezes into battery storage market
Danish wind giant announces first foray into commercial storage with plan to build 20MW battery near Liverpool
Haliade-X: World's largest wind turbine coming to the UK
GE Renewable Energy signs five year R&D agreement with ORE Catapult, as Ørsted confirms final turbine installed at world's largest offshore wind farm