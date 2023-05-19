CO2 removals, green supermarkets, and £70bn UK net zero boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Microsoft and Ørsted ink major CO2 removals deal and Labour touts green growth policies: BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Microsoft and Ørsted ink 'one of the world's largest' carbon removal deals
Offtake agreement will see Microsoft purchase 2.76 million tonnes of durable carbon removal credits from Danish biomass energy and carbon capture project.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
'Sustainability superpower': Report predicts UK could unlock £70bn annual windfall by going 'beyond net zero'
New reports from UKBCSD and National Grid detail how accelerated clean tech transition to drive massive long term economic benefits for the UK.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Sainsbury's cuts ribbon on 'most energy-efficient supermarket ever'
New flagship store in Hampshire expected to use half the energy of a standard supermarket.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
London flood defence plan brought forward by 15 years due to growing climate threat
Environment Agency unveils updated Thames Estuary 2100 plan to accelerate London's flood defences in response to worsening climate threat and rising seas.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Labour: Green growth and nature targets take centre-stage in draft policy platform
Net zero and nature policies are at forefront of draft Labour policy platform sent out to Party members last week.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
