CO2 removals, green supermarkets, and £70bn UK net zero boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Offtake agreement will see Microsoft purchase 2.76 million tonnes of durable carbon removal credits from Danish biomass energy and carbon capture project.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

New reports from UKBCSD and National Grid detail how accelerated clean tech transition to drive massive long term economic benefits for the UK.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

New flagship store in Hampshire expected to use half the energy of a standard supermarket.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Environment Agency unveils updated Thames Estuary 2100 plan to accelerate London's flood defences in response to worsening climate threat and rising seas.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Net zero and nature policies are at forefront of draft Labour policy platform sent out to Party members last week.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.