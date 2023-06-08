'Massive growth potential': Ørsted to spend £55bn on green energy through to 2030

Ørsted is to invest 475bn Danish kroner - more than £55bn - over the remainder of the decade in support of its goal to deliver 50GW of installed renewable energy capacity worldwide by 2030, the Danish energy giant announced yesterday.

At present, Ørsted operates 15.5GW of renewable energy assets worldwide, with a further 4.9GW under construction across a range of different technologies and regions. The firm has also been awarded an additional 10.6GW in contracts for renewable energy projects, and boasts a pipeline amounting to 114GW.

Citing the "transformative incentives" now being offered in the US and the EU - from the Inflation Reduction Act and Net Zero Industry Act, respectively - Ørsted said it was now "strongly positioned to capture expected market growth" as it confirmed its 2030 target for 50GW of installed capacity.

The company said that following the revitalisation of the global clean tech race precipitated by new decarbonisation policies adopted by the US, EU, and China post-covid, the growth potential of the renewables industry "has never been higher".

Mads Nipper, Ørsted's CEO and Group president, said the firm had delivered "strong progress" since 2021 and was now well positioned to capitalise on the growing renewables market going forward.

"Ørsted has a clear strategic direction and very strong capabilities to capture the massive growth in renewables in the years to come," he said. "Based on where we believe we can create most value, we've made clear choices on where to play - and where not to play - in terms of regions, markets, and technologies."

He added that "going forward, we see strong opportunities to build our renewables portfolio, including by investing a majority of our CAPEX in offshore" projects such as offshore wind.

"Today, we confirm our target of 50GW in 2030 - one of the largest investment programmes in the green transition," Nipper said.

The announcement came during the firm's annual capital markets day where it provided an update on its progress towards its ambition of becoming "the world's leading green energy major".

Ørsted also claimed it is now on track to deliver a 98 per cent reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, against 2006 levels, and to achieve net zero emissions across its entire value chain in 2040.

