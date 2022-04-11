Ørsted has inked a deal with Danish ship operator ESVAGT to develop the world's first offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) to operate on green fuels.

Under the plan, announced late last week by the partners, the 93-metre vessel will be powered by batteries and dual fuel engines, which will make it capable of sailing on e-methanol produced from wind energy and carbon captured at bioenergy plants. The ship is expected to produce roughly 4,500 less tonnes of CO2 annually than fossil fuel-powered alternatives on the market.

Ørsted and ESVAGT said the investment highlighted their commitment to a green maritime sector, noting that they were absorbing higher initial costs in order to help create demand for green fuels that should then see costs fall over time.

They said the investment decision should help send a "clear signal that the future for both service and installation vessels is green".

Mark Porter, head of offshore operations at Ørsted, said it was "natural" that the clean energy giant would take a leadership role in the decarbonisation of offshore wind service vessels.

"We've set clear targets and a clear direction towards net zero emissions, and this new methanol-powered SOV is a tangible proof of our clear commitment to realise these targets," he said. "The agreement with ESVAGT checks many boxes for us, as it both helps decarbonise our offshore operations while also demonstrating our strong belief that green fuels based on renewable energy is the most viable solution to create a green maritime sector."

Under the terms of the agreement, ESVAGT will start building the vessel in the second quarter of 2022, with the expectation that it will service Ørsted's Hornsea Two wind farm off the UK's east coast by the end of 2024. Ørsted is to supply the e-methanol for the vessel.

Søren Karas, chief strategy and commercial officer at ESVAGT, touted the deal as an "important milestone with a real meaningful impact on the green transition".

"Ørsted and ESVAGT share an ambition for a sustainable future, and as an industry leader we're committed to taking the lead in decarbonising the maritime industry," he said. "We're delighted and proud to be able to take this bold step together with Ørsted towards making offshore wind marine solutions fossil free with an innovative new solution."