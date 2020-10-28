Global offshore wind project pipeline surges in 2020 despite Covid-19

RenewableUK claims global project pipeline is up almost 50 per cent since January as UK retains position as world's largest market for the technology

The total pipeline of offshore wind projects worldwide has surged 47 per cent since January, signalling continued rapid growth for the sector as it weathers global supply chain disruptions and economic turbulence wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to RenewableUK.

The latest edition of the UK trade association's Offshore Wind Project Intelligence report today reveals the total capacity of offshore wind projects worldwide that are operational or in various development stages now stands at 197.4GW, up from 134.7GW in mid-January.

The UK has retained its position as global offshore wind leader in the report, boasting a total pipeline of 41.3GW - up 12 per cent from January - while China has jumped from fourth to second place in the league table with an 80 per cent increase in offshore wind capacity from 14.5GW to 26.1GW over the period. The USA sits in third, meanwhile, with a total capacity of 16.3GW, followed by Brazil and Taiwan, according to RenewableUK.

The report also notes that the UK remains the country with the most operational offshore wind in the world at 10.4GW, followed by Germany with 7.7GW and China with 4.6GW.

It comes as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson gears up to unveil a 10-point green recovery plan next month, of which he has already announced offshore wind will be a major pillar, with a new, ramped up target to deliver 40GW of capacity by 2030 in bid to position the UK as "the Saudia Arabia of wind power".

Meanwhile the Scottish Government has also just today ramped up its offshore wind plans, setting a new ambition to deliver 11GW of capacity in Scottish waters by 2030, up from just 1GW which is operational today.

Melanie Onn, deputy chief executive of RenewableUK, said the findings of the trade body's report today demonstrated "enormous" global appetite for offshore wind projects as governments seek to transition their energy sources to cheaper, greener alternatives to fossil fuels in the coming years.

"The UK remains the biggest market for offshore wind in the world and our capacity is set to quadruple over the course of this decade following the Prime Minister's landmark commitment to power every UK home with offshore wind by 2030," Onn said. "As well as providing clean, low-cost power, our industry will continue to revitalise coastal communities, grow the UK supply chain and export our offshore wind goods and services around the world, as our unrivalled expertise is now in huge demand globally."

It came as wind energy giant Ørsted today posted its latest financial results for the third quarter of the year, revealing its earnings from wind farms in the nine months since January increased 16 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of DKK 11.6bn (£1.4bn). Across its business, Ørsted also reported a two per cent increase in operating profit from last year, reaching DKK 13.1bn (£1.6bn).

The Danish energy firm, which made headlines earlier this month when it surpassed oil and gas major BP in market value, said the surging profits were largely due to new capacity being switched on at a slew of wind farms, including the Hornsea One project off England's east coast.

Henrik Poulsen, chief executive and president of Ørsted, said the company's financial performance in Q3 had remained stable and fully in line with company expectations, despite the "tenacious Covid-19 pandemic".

"In Q3 2020, we reached an important strategic milestone for Ørsted as we completed our portfolio transformation into a global renewable energy company with the divestment of our Danish power distribution (Radius), residential customer, and city light businesses to the Danish energy company SEAS-NVE," he said. "The construction of offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar PV assets across the globe is progressing satisfactorily, despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic."