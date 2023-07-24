Ørsted to sell remaining stake in London Array offshore wind farm

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
Ørsted has sold its remaining stake in the project to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat
Image:

Ørsted has sold its remaining stake in the project to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat

Danish energy giant to exit 630MW project almost 10 years after it first began generating electricity off the cost of Kent

Ørsted, the world's largest developer of offshore wind power, has announced plans to divest its remaining stake in the London Array Offshore Wind Farm. The Danish energy giant's remaining 25 per cent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Poll: Majority of global institutional investors consider ESG in decision making

Jeremy Hunt replaces Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Most read
01

Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs

20 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Rishi Sunak calls for 'proportionate and pragmatic' approach to net zero - but businesses warn against green policy delays

24 July 2023 • 9 min read
04

Government confirms £170m boost for Sizewell C nuclear project

24 July 2023 • 5 min read
05

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

24 July 2023 • 2 min read

More on Wind

Credit: Vattenfall
Wind

'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

Industry calls on government to urgently review offshore wind contracts as 40 per cent cost increase forces Vattenfall to pause scheme that is set to power 1.5 million homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
Senior Tories back second onshore wind farm planning rebellion
Wind

Senior Tories back second onshore wind farm planning rebellion

Over 20 backbenchers, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, back amendment to force the government to deliver on previous promise to lift ‘de facto’ ban on new onshore wind farms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Orsted
Wind

'Finally seen sense': Government gives greenlight to Hornsea Project Four Offshore Wind Farm

After a near two year wait, the government has approved plans for one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 July 2023 • 4 min read