Offshore wind: Giant 9.5MW MHI Vestas turbine sweeps the skies at Danish test site
Offshore wind is slated to play a central role in the EU's decarbonisation plans
Renewable pivots pay off as Ørsted and Neste top global sustainability rankings
Nordic firms again dominated the top spots in Corporate Knights' 16th annual list of the world's most sustainable corporations, unveiled at Davos this morning
BNEF: Global renewables investment hits $282bn after modest uptick in 2019
Surge of investment in offshore wind projects worldwide sees clean energy project financing rise in 2018, but UK investment plummets 40 per cent
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
Queen's Speech: Government ramps up offshore wind target to 40GW
Climate change and environment central to government's legislative agenda, Queen's Speech confirms
Net Zero by 2050: Your need-to-know green guide to the Conservative Party Manifesto
Tory party promises to ramp up offshore wind capacity and roll out a comprehensive fast-charging network, but skirts demands for radical 'climate emergency' programme
Report: UK enjoys renewables investment growth despite Brexit uncertainty
Britain leapfrogs Japan into seventh place on EY's global leadership board for renewable energy investment attractiveness
'A world first': Floating offshore wind to power North Sea oil platforms
Cable deal signals next step in using offshore wind to power oil and gas platforms
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
Shell dives into floating wind sector with EOLFI deal
Oil and gas giant snaps up French developer of floating foundations for offshore wind turbines
UK provides finance support to Taiwan offshore wind farm
Export credit agency is to provide £230m project finance guarantee to support UK businesses supplying a large-scale wind farm off the coast of Taiwan
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
Oceans of potential: IEA projects 15-fold growth in offshore wind by 2040
Offshore wind could drive $1tr of investment, but IEA warns uncertainties in terms of policy and technology are still presenting obstacles for developers
'People's power': Labour eyes 52GW of new state-run offshore wind by 2030
Labour wants to build 37 new offshore wind farms with a 51 per cent public ownership stake in a bid to turbocharge clean energy rollout
IEA: Renewable energy installations to hit double-digit growth in 2019
After stalling last year, installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to grow by almost 12 per cent in 2019
'A British success story': Clean energy auction promises offshore wind at 'zero subsidy'
Concerns over legal delays remain, but the offshore wind industry is today celebrating record cost reductions
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
'Coal will soon be a distant memory': Government hails record low coal generation
UK's total share of electricity from coal dropped to record low of 0.7 per cent between April and June as phase out continues
Banks Group revealed as firm behind clean energy auction Judicial Review application
Developer Banks Renewables lodged application for formal review of Contracts for Difference subsidy scheme over the exclusion of onshore wind projects from current auction
Orsted promises to electrify fleet and cut supply chain emissions in half
Wind giant extends decarbonisation strategy into its supply chain, promising to ensure indirect emissions fall by 50 per cent by 2032
Offshore wind needs a highly skilled and more diverse workforce
Everyone has a role to play in the green power revolution, argues RenewableUK's Celia Anderson
Global briefing: New York executes America's largest offshore wind agreement
BusinessGreen brings you the latest news from around the world
Market drag: China slowdown puts renewable energy investment into reverse gear
Renewable energy investment in China fell by 39 per cent through the first half of 2019, but massive solar and offshore wind investments in Dubai and Taiwan signpost the way to future growth