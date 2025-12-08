'Another record': UK wind power generation hits all-time high

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

NESO confirms Great Britain generated a new peak of 23,825MW of electricity from its wind farms, providing enough clean power for over 23 million homes

The UK's fleet of wind farms generated a record 23,825MW on the evening of the 5th December, beating a previous maximum generation record of 22,711MW that was set less than a month ago on 11th November....

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

