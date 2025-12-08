UK celebrates 25 years of offshore wind power

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
The Dogger Bank offshore wind farm / Credit: SSE
Image:

The Dogger Bank offshore wind farm / Credit: SSE

New analysis reveals how offshore wind farms now meet nearly a fifth of UK electricity demand

The UK will this month mark the 25th anniversary of its first offshore wind farm, which came online in December 2000 at a site off the coast of north east England. The Blyth project was the world's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: Over 60 per cent of Britons willing to buy refurbished devices

Great British Energy - Nuclear names Simon Roddy as new chief executive

More on Wind

'Another record': UK wind power generation hits all-time high
Wind

'Another record': UK wind power generation hits all-time high

NESO confirms Great Britain generated a new peak of 23,825MW of electricity from its wind farms, providing enough clean power for over 23 million homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 December 2025 • 2 min read
UK celebrates 25 years of offshore wind power
Wind

UK celebrates 25 years of offshore wind power

New analysis reveals how offshore wind farms now meet nearly a fifth of UK electricity demand

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 December 2025 • 4 min read
McDonalds orders 66MW Scottish wind energy deal
Wind

McDonalds orders 66MW Scottish wind energy deal

Fast food giant to purchase 100 per cent of the power from Douglas West Extension Wind Farm in Scotland from 2026

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2025 • 2 min read