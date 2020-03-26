NHS
NHS England aims to chart course towards net zero emissions
Three major new initiatives launched in support of NHS's decarbonisation vision
Labour unveils plans for NHS Green New Deal
Lower emissions from the health service will not only benefit the climate but also offer greater therapeutic value to patients and help to aid recovery, Labour says
Green energy measures could save public sector £375m a year, Centrica estimates
Study by energy giant suggests cost and energy savings across public sector that would result from installing solar panels, LED lighting, and low carbon heating measures would run to £5.6bn over 15 years
Study: 10.5 million patients visiting UK hospitals in areas with dirty air
Study by UK100 and British Lung Foundation prompts calls for action to reduce transport and industrial emissions in cities
Matt Hancock launches study into 'deadly poison' of air pollution
Review will assess impact of dirty air on health and will support NHS efforts to go green
Study: Millions of NHS patients registered at GP surgeries facing 'toxic air'
New analysis by UK100 green cities network shows 17.9 million NHS patients in England are registered at GP practices that exceed WHO guidelines
NHS to assess benefits of smart meters for dementia and mental health patients
Government highlights research on how energy use data gleaned from smart meters can be used to better monitor at-home dementia and mental health patients
NHS pledges to cut particulate pollution from fleet under new 10-year plan
National Health Service promises to cut air pollution from ambulances and other vehicles 20 per cent by 2024 as part of drive for better air quality
Doctor's orders: Could more time with nature deliver a workplace boost?
An Environment Agency project found nature-based activities boosted mental well-being and nature awareness - could businesses benefit too?
Centrica: New energy tech could deliver half of UK industry's carbon targets
Battery storage, onsite renewables and energy efficiency measures could help slash CO2 across healthcare, industry and hospitality, according to new analysis
Report: NHS could save £130m a year by upgrading outdated energy systems
New study from Centrica suggests energy efficiency measures could save NHS enough to pay for 4,000 extra nurses
Green initiatives saved NHS England over £5m, report finds
Green vehicles, energy efficiency and smart waste management help health service slash carbon and save cash
NHS carbon cutting 'could save over £400m and benefit health'
NHS Sustainable Development Unit identifies 35 areas for both carbon and cost savings across the health service
Salford Royal NHS Foundation receives £7m cash injection for energy efficiency upgrade
Cash, partly provided by the Green Investment Bank, will be used to upgrade the Trust's combined heat and power plant and switch lighting to LEDs
NHS Tayside to get energy efficiency upgrade with help of Green Investment Bank
Energy efficiency project at Scottish hospital secures £15.4m funding through Aviva Investors, including £7.7m from Green Investment Bank
Five ways government can improve Britain's natural capital
New Aldersgate Group report argues natural capital presents excellent investment opportunities for UK businesses