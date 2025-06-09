'Model for future net zero builds': NHS unveils first carbon neutral facility

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
National Rehabilitation Centre - Credit: Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Image:

National Rehabilitation Centre - Credit: Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust reveals all-electric site, featuring three air source heat pumps and solar panels that meet 10 per cent of building's energy needs

The Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust has today unveiled what it says will be the NHS's first operationally carbon neutral building. The Trust's National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) has...

