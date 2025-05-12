'World first': AstraZeneca granted UK license for 'near-zero' emission inhaler medicine

Pharmaceuticals giant claims its new climate-friendly respiratory medicine promises to result in near-zero global warming potential
One of the healthcare sectors largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions could soon be tackled, after AstraZeneca secured regulatory approval in the UK for a climate-friendly respiratory medicine which...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis