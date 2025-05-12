'World first': AstraZeneca granted UK license for 'near-zero' emission inhaler medicine

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: AstraZeneca
Image:

Credit: AstraZeneca

Pharmaceuticals giant claims its new climate-friendly respiratory medicine promises to result in near-zero global warming potential

One of the healthcare sectors largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions could soon be tackled, after AstraZeneca secured regulatory approval in the UK for a climate-friendly respiratory medicine which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Gaming for the planet: Can video games help drive climate action?

Dire state of England's peatlands revealed in 'global first' mapping project

More on Supply chain

'We urgently need a reset': Are miners of transition minerals doing enough to tackle 'surge' in human rights allegations?
Supply chain

'We urgently need a reset': Are miners of transition minerals doing enough to tackle 'surge' in human rights allegations?

New report warns human rights and environmental abuses linked to mining for minerals critical to the switch to clean energy are threatening to undermine the net zero transition

Amber Rolt
clock 07 May 2025 • 6 min read
Kingspan inks collaboration deal with green steel producer Hydnum Steel
Supply chain

Kingspan inks collaboration deal with green steel producer Hydnum Steel

Memorandum of Understanding aimed at securing supply of green steel from pioneering project in Spain to help decarbonise Kingspan's building and insulation products

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 May 2025 • 2 min read
'A milestone for sustainable retail': Aldi and Ocado hail success of refillable grocery trials
Supply chain

'A milestone for sustainable retail': Aldi and Ocado hail success of refillable grocery trials

In-store and online trials demonstrate strong consumer appetite for refillable grocery packaging, Refill Coalition reveals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 May 2025 • 3 min read