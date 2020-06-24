netherlands
Global Briefing: Campaigners hail 'historic' Dutch climate court victory
Historic victory for Dutch climate campaigners, fears for EU overfishing, and all the green business news you may have missed this week
Empty North Sea gas fields to be used to bury 10m tonnes of C02
Ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Ghent to pipe greenhouse gas into vast under-sea reservoir
Dutch appeals court upholds 'historic' climate ruling
The Hague Court of Appeals rules Dutch government must reduce emissions by at least 25 per cent by 2020 compared to 1990 levels
Pantastic: Tefal and Renewi partnership recycles 31,000kg of old pots and pans
Recycling partnership recovers 31,000kg of steel, aluminium, and plastic for use in new products in the Netherlands
Could Amsterdam Arena kick-off a new frontier for battery storage?
A new 2.8MWh energy storage system at the stadium provides back-up power and grid balancing services via second-life Nissan LEAF batteries - Could other major buildings follow suit?
Amsterdam Arena switches on giant Nissan LEAF battery storage system
An a-peeling idea: Waste firms team up to recycle citrus peel
Renewi and PeelPioneers announce partnership to turn citrus peel into high value essential oils and animal feed
'The tip of a very large iceberg': 'Subsidy-free' offshore wind contract awarded, as low cost renewables trend gathers pace
Vattenfall secures landmark contract, as major new report suggests 60GW of 'subsidy-free' renewables could come online by 2030
Dutch government confirms zero-subsidy wind farm will go ahead
Vattenfall first to confirm zero-subsidy bid in Dutch wind auction
Reports: All Dutch coal plants to close by 2030 as coalition deal finalised
Months after Dutch elections, parties reach coalition deal to govern including plan to end coal-fired power in the country within 13 years
Going Dutch: Lightsource continues international push with Netherlands launch
Developer targets Dutch solar market following expansion in North America and Asia
AkzoNobel declares all its Dutch paint will be green
Paint and coatings giant confirms it has secured wind power supplies for all its Dutch factories
Netherlands ratifies Paris Agreement
Netherlands confirms promise to cut greenhouse gases between 80 and 95 per cent by 2050 as part of EU-wide Paris Pledge
Google inks supply deal with largest Dutch solar farm
Tech giant agrees Power Purchase Agreement with Enenco to secure electricity from local solar project
Vattenfall gas plant considered for hydrogen and CCS conversion
Statoil, Vattenfall, and Gasunie to look at converting Dutch facility into hydrogen-powered plant, and explore combining H2 production with carbon capture and storage capabilities
Massive 600MW Dutch offshore wind farm starts generating power
German auction hails first subsidy free offshore wind deal
Germany defies expectations with highly competitive offshore wind auction, as Shell urges Netherlands to scale up offshore wind ambition