Low Carbon adds £310m to funding pot for 1GW solar ambitions

Michael Holder
Credit: iStock
Credit: iStock

Green energy investor’s UK and Netherlands solar financing facility swells to £540m following addition of further debt funding from leading global banks

Renewable energy investor Low Carbon has raised another £310m to support the development of large-scale solar PV projects in the UK and the Netherlands, having secured further debt financing from a host of leading international banking firms, it announced on Wednesday.

The firm established the financial facility last year to support its aim to develop 1GW of solar capacity across the two countries backed by an initial £230m from various banking partners. The further debt funding announced this week means the total pot has now expanded £540m.

International banks ABN AMRO, ING, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB Division) are among those to have backed the expanded solar financing facility, joining the likes of NatWest, Lloyds Bank, and AIB which first backed the venture last year.

All in all, it means the solar financing initiative is now one of the largest gross asset value-based construction debt facilities in the private sector, according to Low Carbon.

The firm estimates developing 1GW of solar projects through the facility could provide enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 350,000 homes, thereby helping to avoid over 300,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from fossil fuel energy.

"We are delighted to have four leading international banks join our efforts to accelerate deployment of renewable energy infrastructure at scale," said Low Carbon's founder and chief executive Roy Bedlow. "The UK and the Netherlands represent key investment markets for Low Carbon, and deploying nearly 1GW of solar PV capacity will play a significant role in helping us to deliver our strategic goal of creating 20GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030."

Michael Holder
