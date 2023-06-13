New Climate Tech Supercluster aims to unite European clean tech hubs

A new joint venture has been launched today by analyst firm Liminal and the Cambridge Cleantech and Oxfordshire Greentech initiatives, with the goal of connecting some of Europe's most exciting clean technology firms through a new Climate Tech Supercluster.

Unveiled at London Tech Week, the new initiative aims to connect existing clean tech hubs across the UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands through a range of activities including events, investment, knowledge-sharing, and access to research and networks.

The initial focus will be on connecting a number of tech hubs that are home to leading universities such as Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial in the UK, Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium, The Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, and Ecole Polytechnique in France, where a raft of pioneering clean technologies have been conceived in recent years.

"The activity and investment around climate innovation are accelerating fast," said Roland Harwood, co-founder of Climate Tech Supercluster. "This is really exciting but also hard to navigate, which is why we are urgently calling to grow our collective capacity by launching the world's first Climate Tech Supercluster.

"R&D focused geographic clusters facilitate talent, capital, process, data and IP flow between organisations, with players interacting for mutual benefit. By working together, the sum of Climate Tech action can be much greater than the parts."

The initiative is being supported by a number of partnersm including EDF Energy, which has helped fund the initial phase of the project and will be involved in events across the new supercluster.

"We are delighted to support the launch of the Climate Tech Supercluster as a founding partner and sponsor in order to help achieve net zero by connecting innovators, investors and other influential organisations to develop and scale climate critical technologies at scale and speed," said Patrick Dupeyrat at EDF Energy.

Key areas within the supercluster include UK cities London, Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield. It will also cover Paris, which is home to the Paris-Saclay Cluster, Eindhoven and the Randstad - encompassing Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Reiden and The Hague - and the key Belgium tech zones of Brussels, Leuven, Flanders, and Eindhoven.

The group has also partnered with Sustainable Ventures, Zinc, RethinkX, Climate Connection, Founders Forum and Climate KIC.

The news comes on the same day as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps is set to deliver a keynote speech at London Tech Week where he will announce over £4m of funding is to be awarded to eight projects working on the development of the fledgling space solar power industry.

It also comes a day after banking giant also used the event to announce the launch of its new HSBC Innovation Banking arm, which includes the former UK arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, as well as newly formed innovation-focused teams in the US, Israel, and Hong Kong.

"The UK's world-leading technology and life sciences sectors are central to growing the UK economy and boosting global exports," said Noel Quinn, group chief executive of HSBC. "HSBC now has a world-class team focused on innovation companies, their founders and their investors. We will protect this specialism and take it to the next level by combining these capabilities with our financial strength and global reach. Our new innovation teams will be there to support our clients' international growth at every step."

