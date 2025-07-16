Have reports of an ESG backlash been greatly exaggerated?

Major new survey shows 80 per cent of UK business leaders still regard sustainability as core to their strategy, while over half plan to increase investment on environmental action
Is there really a backlash against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies in UK boardrooms? There is certainly plenty of anecdotal evidence of companies emulating their US peers in talking...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis