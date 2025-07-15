Transition finance: The time to have your say is now

Chris Skidmore, Chair of the UK Transition Finance Council Policy Working Group, is calling on businesses to contribute to the debate on how to unlock investment in decarbonising energy-intensive industries
We are living in a new, paradigm shifting age, where the frontiers of what was once thought possible is rapidly changing. In particular, we are witnessing a global 'electrotech' revolution, where the vast...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis