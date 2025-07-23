Government urged to deliver 'bold and fair' climate action plan

With less than 100 days until the deadline for the government to update the UK's national climate action plan, campaigners, trade unions, and businesses have called on Ministers to ramp up decarbonisation efforts
A group of over 50 businesses, trade unions, and civil society groups have today written to Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging him to deliver a "bold and fair" climate action plan, ahead of a legal deadline...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis