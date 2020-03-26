National Farmers Union
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Public believe farmers should do more to cut emissions, YouGov survey suggests
Poll finds British public feel farmers aren't doing enough to tackle the environmental impact of their industry
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
'Net zero must mean zero': What can we expect from the CCC's pivotal 1.5C advice?
As the Committee on Climate Change gears up to provide its hotly-anticipated net zero advice to the government, green economy experts explain what to expect
'Crisis': Food and farming groups urge Defra for policy pause amid Brexit uncertainty
Letter to Environment Secretary Michael Gove calls for pause on green policy consultations in view of Brexit planning chaos
Save our fruit and veg: Study warns of major climate threat to UK crops
Report recommends consumers and food sector shift towards more local and seasonal produce in order to help secure supplies of potatoes, wine, carrots and fruit
NFU calls for net zero farming emissions by 2040
President of the National Farmers Union, Minette Batters, outlines UK agriculture industry's ambitions for tackling climate change