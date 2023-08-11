'Climate change is wreaking havoc': NFU calls for UK food security target amid severe global challenges

Global food challenges, worsening climate impacts and economic instability underscore the need for the UK to boost domestic production, according to the National Farmers Union (NFU), which has called for a new food security target to be set in UK law.

The trade association this week highlighted the huge risks posed to the UK's food security from worsening threats from wildfires, extreme temperatures and drought that have caused "havoc" across many parts of the world - events scientists say have been made more likely by climate change - as well as from geopolitical crisis such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing inflationary pressures facing the economies around the world.

Food cost inflation as well as climate change-driven heatwaves and droughts across Europe and beyond have served to further exacerbate the global food security crisis, with the UK - which currently imports around 46 per cent of its food - even suffering at times from supermarket shortages.

But while much of the political focus has been on tackling energy security challenges over the past year, far less focus has been placed on the major risks posed to the UK's food supply chain, despite the two issues being closely related, according to the NFU.

The trade association's president Minette Batters pointed out that, as with the UK's fossil gas supplies which have driven up energy prices over the past year, food security has also been heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine, which prior to the invasion had been one of the world's leading producers of grain, while soaring energy costs have also ramped up agriculture fertiliser prices, with knock-on impacts for consumer prices.

"I have never known such volatility in the global food system," she said. "Climate change is wreaking havoc on food production across the world, with farmers in Southern Europe literally fighting fires while farmers here are despairing as they now must spend thousands of pounds to dry sodden grain. "At the same time, the conflict in Ukraine is putting pressure on the global grain market."

"Ongoing inflation of input costs such as energy and fertiliser have meant that, for many farmers and growers, this year has already been incredibly expensive to produce food and now the weeks of wet weather mean more money is needed to dry the harvest that's being gathered. On top of the domestic weather records that have been broken this year - the driest February in 30 years and the hottest June ever recorded, followed by a remarkably wet July - I would also add the most expensive arable harvest in generations."

Batters pointed out that, if the UK consumers this year only ate food produced within Britain and Northern Ireland, the country would have already run out of food, as she argued the need to give food the same focus and political prioritisation as the environment in the UK.

At present, she said the UK's food supply chains were too "vulnerable" as she urged the government to legislate to ensure the UK's food self sufficiency does not drop below 60 per cent.

"It is clear that our food supply chains need to be better prepared and more resilient to dealing with global shocks and the extremes of weather that are fast becoming the norm," said Batters. "Now is the time to build ensure policies are in place to support the production of quality, climate friendly, home-grown food. This government has statutory targets for the environment and Ministers need now to give the same status to our food production."

"It starts and ends with our food security," Batters added. "We need to be able to produce more of our own food at home, regardless of what else is going on in the world."

The NFU's warnings come less than two months after the government convened its so-called 'Farm to Fork' summit in Downing Street in May, at which the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised food and drink producers he would "do everything possible to support you" while setting out a fresh, multi-million-pound package of support for the sector.

The government said the package included a range of measures aimed at strengthening the long-term resilience and sustainability of the UK agriculture sector in the face of surging costs for farmers and consumers alike.

However, the government has also faced criticism for failing to deliver a clear food security strategy that seeks to both ramp up domestic food production while also enhancing climate resilience across the agriculture sector as well as supporting the shift to greener farming methods.

In response to the NFU's warnings, Farming Minister Mark Spencer said the government was committed to maintaining food production "at current levels", but that supporting farmers and food producers remained "at the heart of our plans to grow the economy".

"I pay tribute to the hard work of farmers to put food on our tables, especially in light of recent wet weather, and continue to do all I can to support them - from maintaining the £2.4bn annual budget to the recent Farm to Fork summit where we announced a package of measures to protect farmers' interests in future trade deals, boost domestic fruit and veg production and deliver new investment in technologies," he added.

