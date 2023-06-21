Defra launches 'new and improved' Sustainable Farming Incentive offer

Farmers and land managers in England will be able to apply for 23 actions - including 19 new initiatives - from August this year under the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), according to the government.

Defra announced the changes today alongside a pledge to make the application process for payments more flexible and accessible for farmers.

It said the "new and improved Sustainable Farming Incentive " would enable "all farmers" to get paid for taking actions that support food production and improve farm productivity and resilience while also protecting and improving the environment.

The 23 actions on offer cover existing themes including soil health and moorland, as well as new actions on hedgerows, integrated pest management, nutrient management, farmland wildlife, buffer strips, and low input grassland.

Defra said it hoped that when adopted at scale, these actions would support sustainable food production and contribute towards the environmental targets set out in the government's Environmental Improvement Plan.

Feedback

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said the new initiatives had been announced as a direct result of talking to farmers and listening to their feedback.

"We want farmers to be able to access a package that works best for them," he said. "The scheme will remain flexible to allow for the changing needs and requirements of both farmers and their markets to ensure the best outcomes for food production and the natural environment."

The government has also confirmed the SFI management payment will be applied to all land-based SFI actions, including moorland, and has updated the payment rate for low input grassland action to make the rates the same for upland and lowland areas.

For tenant farmers, along with other improvements made in response to Baroness Rock's review, there are shorter agreement lengths that do not require landlord consent. The SFI 2023 offer makes a range of actions and payments more accessible to those on short-term agreements, and includes a range of new actions not previously available in schemes.

David Exwood, vice president at the National Farmers Union (NFU) welcomed the announcement as "encouraging" and said it "appeared to be an improved, broader and more flexible offer".

"Farmers and growers will need to take a close look at all the options being made available and consider how these can be applied on farm," he explained.

"Defra has to get this right. If SFI and the wider ELM scheme is to be successful, it needs to be simple, flexible and provide certainty so there's widespread uptake. It's in all our interests to ensure sustainable, climate-friendly British farming, with farmers being paid to produce high-quality food alongside their work in managing and protecting the great British countryside."

A version of this article originally appeared at Farmers Guardian.