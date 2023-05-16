'Without exception': PM promises to uphold UK green farming standards in future trade deals

Rishi Sunak has promised to uphold Britain's environmental, food, and animal welfare standards in future trade deals, as he sought to reassure farmers today that their interests would be protected when providing other countries with free access to the UK market.

In an open letter to farmers, the Prime Minister set out six principles "to ensure British farming is at the heart of British trade", as he promised that any future deals brokered with other countries will "always consider the full impacts and opportunities" for UK agriculture.

"Without exception, we will continue to protect food standards in the UK under all existing and future free trade agreements," Sunak writes in the letter. "There will be no chlorine-washed chicken and no hormone-treated beef on the UK market. Not now, not ever."

The letter promises to uphold both UK production and food standards in future free trade agreements (FTAs), and states that the government is prepared to "do what is right to protect particularly sensitive sectors", including potentially through permanent quotas.

"We will safeguard our ability to maintain high environmental, animal welfare and food standards in new trade agreements," the letter adds.

The intervention follows widespread discontent among UK farmers over several post-Brexit free trade deals brokered in recent years with countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) alongside numerous environmental groups repeatedly warned these free trade agreements risked flooding the UK market with food produced to lower environmental and animal welfare standards abroad, which they argued would undercut British farmers and potentially help fuel deforestation.

Today's letter comes less than two months after the PM announced the UK had agreed to join the Indo-Pacific trade bloc comprising 11 countries dubbed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), claiming the move would boost Britain's GDP by £1.8bn "in the long run".

But the announcement rang alarm bells among green groups, which noted that in joining the trade blocthe UK had agreed to accept 13,000 tonnes of beef imports every year in future, in addition to slashing tariffs on palm oil, prompting concerns over the potential impact on both deforestation rates and the competitiveness of British farmers.

Few specific details of precisely how higher environmental, food, and animal welfare standards would be upheld in future trade deals were included in Sunak's letter today, and farming and green groups are sure to remain sceptical as to how robustly such standards will be applied given the experience of recent FTAs signed by the government.

But ahead of a major meeting with UK food and farming sector firms at Downing Street today - dubbed the Farm to Fork Summit - Sunak promised food and drink producers he would "do everything possible to support you" as he set out a fresh package of support for the sector.

The government said the package included a range of measures aimed at strengthening the long-term resilience and sustainability of the UK agriculture sector in the face of surging costs for farmers and consumers alike.

New measures include £30m investment in farming and precision breeding technologies, efforts to improve water security, and the creation of a new working group bringing together plant breeders, food manufacturers, and retailers in order to help tackle food shortages on supermarket shelves, the government said.

NFU president Minette Batters said today's announcements from the PM demonstrated "a recognition and an understanding of the strategic importance of British food and farming to the nation".

"These actions recognise the importance of coordinated action across government to support confidence, investment and growth in British food," she said. "We look forward to working with the Prime Minister, the Defra Secretary and the rest of the cabinet to Back British farming and bolster our domestic food security."

Green figures were somewhat less impressed, however. Vicki Hird, head of sustainable farming at food and farming alliance Sustain, said much of the farming sector would be "deeply underwhelmed" by the measures announced by the government today.

"What farmers need is for government to take action, to give confidence in the land management schemes, and for fairer returns from the supply chain," she said. "While confirmation of seasonal worker visas for fruit and veg pickers, keeping the independent grocery adjudicator, and a review of the horticulture and egg supply chains might be welcome, it is exasperating to hear the government say it intends to support the horticulture sector. They have been saying this for years without any serious action.

"We import much of our fruit and vegetables from climate stressed countries and earlier this year saw those supplies interrupted and shelves empty," she added. "Government needs to get a grip and produce a decent strategy that covers our food system from farm to fork."

A range of food, drinks, and farming representatives are expected to attend today's Farm to Fork Summit at Number 10, as the government seeks to grapple with growing food security risks that have been fuelled by soaring energy and fertiliser costs, worsening climate impacts in producing regions worldwide, and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Against that backdrop, the UK has faced a variety of food shortages in recent months with the availability and production of items such as eggs, cucumbers, and tomatoes all affected. Meanwhile further challenges are expected to become more acute in the coming years, according to a separate report today from banking giant NatWest.

The bank is calling for the UK to ramp up efforts to enhance food security if it is to avoid continued shortages and production issues in the long-term, including by classifying farming as a strategic industry backed by a clear government strategy for the entire food system and introducing a common set of metrics to define environmental requirements for farmers and support the transition towards net zero emissions.

NatWest has itself partnered with manufactures such as McCain to provide financial support for projects that can help bolster the climate resilience of food producers, and is also working with Google Cloud to harness data to help farmers build a clearer picture of risks they face from floods, drought, and biodiversity loss, it said.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose called for more collaborative work and partnerships across the sector in order to futureproof farming and food against growing supply and climate risks.

"The UK agriculture sector is at a turning point, facing higher costs, declining domestic production, supply chain issues, inflation, and what many see as the daunting challenge of net zero," she said. "With just under half of the actual food on plates now produced in the UK - compared to 78 per cent in the mid-1980s - it is clear the industry needs collective action for a sustainable and secure future."

