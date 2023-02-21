'You deserve better': Labour leader aims to cultivate 'new relationship' with British farming

Labour leader Keir Starmer will today set out plans for a new approach to governing British agriculture promising farmers a raft of pledges to boost domestic production, enhance international trade, and tackle rural crime in an address to the NFU conference in Birmingham.

Starmer will promise that at least half the food the public sector buys will be locally produced or highly sustainable - amounting to approximately £1.2bn of public spend - and pledge to deploy an extra 13,000 neighbourhood police on countryside beats to tackle rural issues such as fly-tipping.

With the NFU today separately warning the government that the "clock is ticking" for the government to match words with actions and provide British agriculture with the tools to feed a changing world, the Labour leader will tell an expected 1,500 delegates that they "deserve better".

This year's conference comes as geopolitical turmoil, climate change, sweeping reforms to the UK's agricultural subsidy regime, and competition from post-Brexit trading deals all of which present significant challenges to British farmers.

The NFU will today highlight how labour shortages and soaring energy prices are hitting a poultry industry already reeling from avian influenza, pushing UK egg production to its lowest level in nine years. Moreover, a combination of unprecedented July temperatures - which topped the previous record by almost a degree and a half - and high levels of winter rainfall have hit crop yields nationwide. Meanwhile, some counties remain at risk of drought fuelling fears another dry summer could lead to water shortages.

Delivering the conference's opening address, NFU President Minette Batters is expected to warn that the sector is under intense pressure to boost productivity, protect the environment, and manage volatility so as to deliver a secure, safe and affordable supply of British food to the world.

She will also reiterate long-standing criticism of the government, accusing Ministers of failing to provide sufficient support for the sector and undermining its competitiveness through an approach to post-Brexit trade deals that allows the import of produce that does not have to adhere to the same standards faced by British farmers.

"More often than not - it has been incredibly hard getting government to back up its rhetoric with concrete actions," she will say. "The time is nearly up for government to demonstrate its commitment to food and farming in our great country, not just by saying they support us, but by showing us they do. I won't let the opposition off the hook either, I believe the rural vote will be crucial in the next election.

"But the clock is ticking. It's ticking for those farmers and growers facing costs of production higher than the returns they get for their produce. It's ticking for the country, as inflation remains stubbornly high, and the affordability and availability of food come under strain. It's ticking for our planet, as climate change necessitates urgent, concerted action to reduce emissions and protect our environment.

"And it's ticking for government - to start putting meaningful, tangible and effective meat on the bones of the commitments it has made. Commitments to promote domestic food production, to properly incentivise sustainable and climate friendly farming, to put farmers and growers at the heart of our trade policy, and to guarantee our food security. It really is time to back British farmers and back British food."

Following on from Batters' opening remarks, Starmer is expected to tell the NFU that they "deserve a government that listens".

The Labour leader will position his plans to boost public sector procurement of local produce and increase rural policing numbers as evidence of "a different approach - one that is designed - from the start - with respect for the challenges of the countryside".

Ultimately, Starmer will commit to a new relationship with farmers, claiming that Labour is a "changed party" from top to bottom. He will also attempt to draw a clear dividing line between Labour and the government on trade policy.

"Labour's approach to trade will be very different - I can promise you that," he will say. "We want to remove barriers to exporters, not put them up. We want to protect high British standards, not water them down. We are going to talk to our friends in the European Union, and we are going to seek a better trading relationship for British farming."

Writing on Twitter, Shaun Spiers at think tank Green Alliance, welcomed Starmer's promise of a new approach to British farming, but urged the Labour leader to ensure his speech provided a clear message on the opposition's plans for nature protection and sustainable farming.

"[Starmer] should do what no recent Labour leader has done: address the vital importance of restoring nature and the role of farmers in doing so (a role for which they should be properly rewarded)," he said. "Starmer has shown brilliant leadership on the climate crisis, putting climate policy at the centre of Labour's economic policy. But there can be no solution to the climate crisis unless we stop nature's decline. The Labour leader's silence on this is deafening."

Ahead of Starmer's speech the conference will also be addressed by a video message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a speech from Environment Minister Mark Spencer.

The annual conference comes just weeks after the government published a long-awaited update to its farming subsidy reform plans, confirming it intends to accelerate the roll out of its new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme and provide payments to farmers that undertake environmental actions from later this year. Spencer is expected to call on more farmers to sign up to the scheme and start delivering environmental actions that will allow them to access payments.

In related news, the government today faced fresh criticism over its failure to bring prosecutions against farmers found to be in breach of rules designed to tackle water pollution.

The Times reported that there have been no prosecutions under rules introduced in 2018 designed to manage how farmers use manure and fertilisers to reduce agricultural pollution of waterways that can lead to algal blooms.

The paper said that since the rules were introduced the Environment Agency has logged more than 6,000 instances where farmers were told to make improvements to stay inside the law, but the interventions from the regulator has resulted in no fines or prosecutions.

The Environment Agency had signalled that it wanted to take a more "robust" approach to breaches of the rules, but has reportedly been told by Ministers to retain its current advice-led approach to encouraging compliance with the regulations.

Charles Watson, chairman of River Action UK, told the Times that "despite irrefutable evidence all over the country that the farming rules for water are being breached on a daily basis, the fact that not one successful prosecution has taken place confirms our worst fears that law enforcement against agricultural polluters has effectively been abandoned by the government".

In response the Environment Agency said the watchdog had been provided with additional funding to enhance its "advice-led" approach and had now started formal enforcement action against 140 farms.